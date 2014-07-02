XH 10 R, extension hose rubber

High-pressure rubber hose extension for greater flexibility. 10 m high-quality steel-braided rubber hose for excellent durability. Temperature: up to 80 °C. Pressure: up to 160 bar.

The 10-metre long rubber hose extension provides greater flexibility and increases the operating radius of the pressure washer. Simply connect between the device and the high-pressure hose to simplify your work immediately. The high-quality steel-braided rubber hose impresses with its robustness and guarantees excellent durability. The hose extension withstands pressures of up to 160 bar and is designed for temperatures of up to 80 °C. Of course, the extension hose can also be used with detergents. Compatible with all Kärcher K 2 to K 8 class pressure washers with screw connection. Not suitable for hose reel devices.

Features and benefits
10-m extension hose
  • Extends the operating radius, greater flexibility.
Rubber hose with steel insert
  • Extremely durable and high-quality.
Kink protection
  • Protects hose from kinking.
Brass coupling
  • Extremely durable and high-quality.
Specifications

Technical data

Length (m) 10
Colour black
Weight (kg) 2,6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2,7
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 240 x 240 x 110
Compatible machines
Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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