Y-fitting, compressed air

Special Y-fitting for connecting 2 compressed air hoses with small cross-section to dry ice blasters.

The specially designed Y-fitting enables the connection of 2 compressed air hoses with small cross-section directly to Kärcher dry-ice blasting systems with innovative Liquid-to-Pellet process. The easy-to-install accessory leads to an increase in the amount of compressed air for supplying the Ice Blaster and thus to a direct increase in the cleaning performance.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0,3
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 106 x 100 x 27
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

Social Media
  • SSL Secured
© 2026 PT Karcher