The HR 1.15 hose reel for mobile or stationary use is perfect for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. The practical hose storage is characterised by its robust, non-corrosive aluminium frame. The compact dimensions save space and simplify the work. Equipment details: wall bracket, fixing screws, 15 m + 2m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, nozzle, 4 universal hose connectors Plus (3x without and 1x with Aqua Stop), as well as a G3/4 tap adapter. So nothing can now get in the way of your gardening. Ideal for quick winding and unwinding of the hose, without manual guide - with minimum space requirement. Kärcher hose reels are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.