HR 1.15
Ready to use. Hose reel HR 1.15 with rust-resistant frame. Includes wall bracket, 15 m + 2m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, spray nozzle, four Plus universal hose connectors, 3/4" thread tap connector.
The HR 1.15 hose reel for mobile or stationary use is perfect for watering small to medium-sized areas and gardens. The practical hose storage is characterised by its robust, non-corrosive aluminium frame. The compact dimensions save space and simplify the work. Equipment details: wall bracket, fixing screws, 15 m + 2m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, nozzle, 4 universal hose connectors Plus (3x without and 1x with Aqua Stop), as well as a G3/4 tap adapter. So nothing can now get in the way of your gardening. Ideal for quick winding and unwinding of the hose, without manual guide - with minimum space requirement. Kärcher hose reels are compatible with all available hook-and-loop systems. Kärcher: The wise choice for your watering needs.
Features and benefits
With wall bracket, locating screws, 15 m 1/2" PrimoFlex® hose, sprayer, 4 Universal hose connectors Plus (3 x 2.645-003.0, 1 x 2.645-004.0) and 3/4 tap adaptor.
- Ready to use
Compact dimensions
- Can be easily stored
Aluminium frame for mobile and stationary use
- Robust and corrosion-free.
Specifications
Technical data
|Hose length (m)
|15
|Hose capacity (m)
|max. 15 (1/2")
|Bursting pressure (bar)
|max. 24
|Weight (kg)
|2,9
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|3,9
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|415 x 266 x 257
Application areas
- Garden watering
- Kitchen garden
- Potted plants
- Ornamental plants
- Garden tools and equipment