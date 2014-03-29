Scrubber driers

Scheuersaugautomaten
KIK System
Fact System
eco!efficiency
DOSE
Mikrofaser Technologie
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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