Dust removal system ID 130/22 Afc

Compact, mobile dust extractor ID 130/22 Afc with motorised filter shaking for vacuuming large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). Torque-operated.

The ID 130/22 Afc mobile, three-phase industrial deduster with a rated input power of 2.2 kW and dust class M filter system is designed for vacuuming up large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dusts (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³). Effective cleaning of the durable and compact filter is achieved by means of an electric shaking mechanism. The deduster has a powerful, energy-efficient (IE3) radial compressor designed for continuous three-shift operation with high volume flows. In addition to its robust and easy-to-service design, it fulfils key requirements for tough, industrial applications. A set-down trolley allows the 170-litre container to be emptied simply and ergonomically without removing the drive head. Thanks to a polyethylene bag with an integrated closing mechanism and pressure compensation hose on the machine, the waste can be emptied safely and without producing large amounts of dust.

Features and benefits
Dust removal system ID 130/22 Afc: Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Designed for dust class M for high occupational safety
Dust class M filter engineering for vacuuming hazardous dust.
Dust removal system ID 130/22 Afc: Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Simple and safe emptying without removal of drive head
Set-down trolley and rolling container for ergonomic emptying.
Dust removal system ID 130/22 Afc: Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Dust-free emptying system for hazardous materials
Dust-free emptying thanks to PE sack with integrated closing mechanism. Reliable disposal of dust in a PE bag.
Specifications

Technical data

Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Air flow (l/s/m³/h) 370 / 1329
Vacuum (mbar/kPa) 33 / 3,3
Container capacity (l) 170
Rated input power (kW) 2,2
Vacuuming type Electric
Filter area (m²) 9
Connection nominal diameter DN 140
Sound pressure level (dB(A)) 75
Main filter dust class M
Weight without accessories (kg) 174
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 174
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1170 x 780 x 1580
Dust removal system ID 130/22 Afc
Dust removal system ID 130/22 Afc
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Application areas
  • For large quantities of fine swarf and hazardous dust (OEL ≥ 0.1 mg/m³)
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
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Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

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