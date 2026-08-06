Gantry car wash system CW 3 Klean!Star

The Klean!Star gantry car wash is the perfect solution for maximum efficiency and cost-effectiveness of your site thanks to comprehensive equipment options.

With different passage widths our Klean!Star gantry car wash is suitable for washing vehicles of various sizes and track widths. The linear wheel washer with scissors mechanism detects the vehicles even if they are not in the middle. For optimal vehicle contour detection the side brushes are tilted or locked by up to 15° – for superb cleaning results of the upper vehicle areas as well as the sills. The 3-stage K!Dry dryer with all-round drying ensures the perfect drying result without any undesired dripping. Customised high-pressure options, efficient cleaning and care programmes, as well as the powerful and effective detergent of the Kärcher Klear!Line, complement the wash experience.

Features and benefits
Gantry car wash system CW 3 Klean!Star: K!Design – Distinctive design, advanced technology
K!Design – Distinctive design, advanced technology
Available either in the Kärcher design or in individual preferred colour.
Gantry car wash system CW 3 Klean!Star: K!Dry – Perfect all-round drying
K!Dry – Perfect all-round drying
Powerful 85-degree, 3-stage dryer with no undesired dripping. For universal use.
Gantry car wash system CW 3 Klean!Star: Extended contour width at mirror and wheel washer height
Extended contour width at mirror and wheel washer height
More space for safe and comfortable positioning of the vehicle. Suitable for different sized vehicles.
Integrated water-saving function
  • Protects valuable resources.
  • Lowers the operating costs.
Intelligent frame concept
  • For the safe and time-saving installation of the system.
  • Lower costs for installation.
Specifications

Technical data

Wash height (mm) 2100 - 2900
Drive through width (mm) 2450 / 2600
Fresh water connection volume (l/min) 80
Fresh water connection pressure (bar) 4
Voltage (V) 400
Frequency (Hz) 50
Number of current phases (Ph) 3
Software updates available until 2031-01-01

Equipment

  • Backlit doors
  • Wheel wash unit with height adjustment
Gantry car wash system CW 3 Klean!Star
Gantry car wash system CW 3 Klean!Star
Gantry car wash system CW 3 Klean!Star
Application areas
  • Klean!Star gantry car wash for automatic vehicle washing
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Information
Contact Us

Kärcher Center Indonesia
Foresta Business Loft 3, Unit 8-9
Jl. Boulevard Raya, Tangerang 15331

P:  +62 21 - 8065 7600
E:  info.id@karcher.com

Opening hours
Monday - Friday: 09.00 - 17.00
Saturday: 09.00 - 14.00

Customer Care (WA Business chat):
0815 8111 505

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