Washing tools
Modern design and proven Kärcher brand quality
Quite chic: The Kärcher wash tools set new standards both visually and technically and impress with their modern and attractive design. Developed and produced by Kärcher, they offer the ideal equipment in self-service vehicle cleaning.
Market-proven washing tools
The washing tools are based on the use of market-proven parts as with Kärcher Professional high-pressure cleaners. More reliability for you means less service effort and lower replacement costs. Retrofitting existing systems is easy and requires minimal effort.
Our high-pressure lance
Ergonomic and powerful – without compromise
- Rotating lance that allows customers easier handling
- Available as standard version in 540 mm as well as in a long version for open wash bays in 840 mm
Our power foam lance
Compact lance – big effect
- Modern design
- Low weight
- Short lance for optimal handling and ergonomics
The operating principle of the power foam lance
Simple application – Big effect
The mixture of detergent, water and air is applied to the vehicle at high pressure using the power foam lance and covers the vehicle with a voluminous and highly effective foam.
In addition to its use with power foam, the lance is also used for cleaning rims with the Kärcher power rim cleaner and for applying Kärcher power wax.
The power foam lance not only optimally cleans your customer's vehicle, but also impresses with simple handling. Operating instructions, programme stickers and high-pressure hoses in uniform colour provide orientation and facilitate operation.
Advantages of the Kärcher power foam
How you benefit
- Sensational foam pattern for a washing experience with show effect means high satisfaction and returning customers
- Additional turnover through longer washes
- Power foam lance for up to 3 additional programmes - retrofitting possible at any time
Our automatic SWITCHING lance
One for all
- Powerful, reliable switching lance
- Identical design to our high-pressure lance, but with a different nozzle
- Intuitive handling thanks to automatic switching between foam and high pressure programmes
- Low investment, as no additional wash tool is required for the foam programmes