Additional handle for EASY!Lock spray lances

Comfortable in every situation – the additional handle is easy to attach to the spray lance of our new EASY!Lock generation and makes work easier by allowing you to adjust your posture to suit the particular task. Regularly changing your posture relieves the strain on your body, making work more relaxed. Thanks to the 360°-rotatable spray lance, the additional handle can simply be fully rotated whilst working for greater flexibility.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 100 / 60 / 250
Videos
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India