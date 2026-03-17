Bend, NT, DN 35, plastic, clip 2.0 at hose end, cone at accessory end

DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Equipped with a clip 2.0 connection at the hose end and a cone connection at the accessory end.

DN 35 plastic bend for wet and dry vacuum cleaners. Suitable for use with suction hoses with a clip 2.0 connection, which are generally compatible with vacuum cleaners manufactured from 2017 onwards. The accessory end also has a cone connection, which can be used to connect the suction tube or suction nozzles.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width ( ) ID 35
Material Plastic
Connection at the accessory end Cone
Connection to suction hose¹⁾ Clip 2.0
Colour anthracite
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 295 x 85 x 51
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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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