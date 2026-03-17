Big round brush

Use the large round brush to clean large areas in less time.

More surface in the same time – using the large round brush, you can clean large surfaces faster. Stubborn dirt can be removed from a significantly larger area in the same time with the large round brush than with smaller brushes.

Features and benefits
Large cleaning surface
  • Fast cleaning of larger surfaces.
High quality material of the bristles
  • With the large, robust and long-life round brush, stubborn dirt can be easily removed.
Easy cleaning of round surfaces thanks to ergonomic brush shape
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 50 x 50 x 48
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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