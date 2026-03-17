Brush strip set

High-quality brush strip set for when the bristles on the XXL crevice brush are worn out. Simply remove the worn brush strip and insert a new one.

Once the long-lasting bristles of the XXL crevice brush are worn out, they should be replaced to continue achieving perfect cleaning results. To do so, simply pull out the entire brush strip and replace it with a new one. This option is not only saves you money, it also benefits the environment.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 156 x 18 x 25
Application areas
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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