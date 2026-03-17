Detail nozzle
Ideal for cleaning in crevices, corners, edges and other difficult to reach areas. Together with the round brush, the applications are numerous.
Ideal for cleaning in crevices, corners, edges and other difficult to reach areas. Together with the round brush, ideal for numerous uses in kitchens, bathrooms and WCs. Makes cleaning in crevices easy.
Features and benefits
Attachment for accessories
- Attachment for brushes, power nozzle and extension
Curved shape
- Better accessibility of places difficult to reach
Specifications
Technical data
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|180 x 50 x 40
Videos
Application areas
- Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
- Carpets
- Blinds/roller shutters