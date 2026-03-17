Dirt blaster, large, 040

The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.

The dirt blaster with rotating pencil jet offers 10 times better cleaning performance. Ceramic nozzle and bearing ring for a long service life. Further data: Max. 300 bar, 30 MPa, 85°C.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 300
Pressure (bar) max. 300
Temperature (°C) max. 85
Nozzle size ( ) 40
Size large
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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