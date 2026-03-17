EASY!Force Ex
Approved for use in hazardous areas, designed for fatigueless working: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet and reduces the holding force for the operator to zero.
Safe, durable and very convenient: The new EASY!Force high-pressure gun does not fail to impress - even when used in explosion proof hazardous areas. The full ceramic valve lasts 5 times longer compared to other high-pressure guns on the market. The new EASY!Force high-pressure gun ensures effortless operation by using the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero.
Specifications
Technical data
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|300
|Connection thread
|EASY!Lock
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.6