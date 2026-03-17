EASY!Force Ex

Approved for use in hazardous areas, designed for fatigueless working: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun uses the recoil force of the high-pressure jet and reduces the holding force for the operator to zero.

Safe, durable and very convenient: The new EASY!Force high-pressure gun does not fail to impress - even when used in explosion proof hazardous areas. The full ceramic valve lasts 5 times longer compared to other high-pressure guns on the market. The new EASY!Force high-pressure gun ensures effortless operation by using the recoil force of the high-pressure jet to reduce the holding force for the operator to zero.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.6
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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