EASY!Force Food

Perfect for the food industry: the EASY!Force high-pressure gun with full ceramic valve enables fatigueless working due to virtually zero holding force for the operator.

By using the recoil force of the high-pressure jet, the EASY!Force high-pressure gun, approved for use in the food industry, reduces the holding force for the operator to zero. The ball and sealing seat of the valve, made of a robust ceramic material, are resistant to every conceivable foreign particle. The full ceramic valve ensures a 5 times longer lifetime in comparison to other high-pressure guns.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.7
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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