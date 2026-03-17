Exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP

Non-stop cleaning: the exchangeable battery for the WV 5 and WVP window vacs makes this possible.

Thanks to the optionally available exchangeable battery, you can clean non-stop using the new WV 5 and WVP – without interrupting your work. Simply remove the battery currently in place from the device with a click and insert the new one just as easily. And you're ready to carry on ...

Features and benefits
For endless cleaning
Uninterrupted cleaning
Easy and quick battery replacement with a single click
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Battery type Lithium-ion exchangeable battery
Colour grey
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 57 x 81 x 28
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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