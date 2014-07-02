Exhaust pipe adapter 76x157mm D199
Exhaust gas nozzle (oval connection, diameter 157 mm) for connection to the hot water high-pressure cleaner. With draught diverter for flue tube connection. For flue tube diameter up to 200 mm.
This exhaust pipe adapter was specially designed for connection to hot water high-pressure cleaners. With its oval connection dimensions of 76 × 157 millimetres and a total diameter of 199 millimetres, it ensures safe and efficient extraction of exhaust gases from the machine. The integrated draught diverter enables a professional and secure flue pipe connection, prevents backflow and contributes to the optimal functioning of the hot water system.
Specifications
Technical data
|Diameter (mm)
|200
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|2.1
Application areas
- For the connection of the exhaust gas systems to stationary hot water high-pressure cleaners