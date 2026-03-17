Flame monitoring attachment kit for HDS Compact, Middle and Super Class

Light sensor for monitoring the burner flame. How the light sensor works: the fuel supply is shut off if the flame goes out.

Light sensor for monitoring the burner flame. How it works: the fuel supply is shut off if the flame goes out. The light sensor is required for stationary operation of the mobile machines. It is compatible with all new machines in the HDS compact, medium and super class.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Compatible machines
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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