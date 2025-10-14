Fleece filter bags KFI 117

Designed for the battery-powered WD 1 Compact Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner: The 3-ply fleece filter bag for long-lasting suction power and outstanding dust retention.

For a powerful performance: The 3-ply fleece filter bags, which have been specially developed for the battery-powered WD 1 Compact Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner, are extremely tear-resistant and offer impressive dust retention and optimum suction power. They are also ideally suited to demanding applications, e.g. for the suction of moist dirt. Four bags are included in the scope of supply.

Features and benefits
Suitable for the Kärcher battery-powered WD 1 Compact Battery wet and dry vacuum cleaner
Tear-resistant fleece material that is especially suited to demanding applications
3-ply fleece material for excellent dust retention and optimum suction power
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 550 x 100 x 120
Application areas
  • Dry dirt
  • Wet dirt
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India