FR Classic surface cleaner

The ideal entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for cleaning surfaces indoors and outdoors. With splash guard and up to 150 bar working pressure.

The FR Classic is the entry-level model in the Kärcher surface cleaner range for splash-proof cleaning of surfaces indoors and outdoors. This machine has an impressive working pressure of up to 150 bar and a water flow rate of 600 litres per hour at 40°C. Note: nozzle kit must be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 300
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight (kg) 1.6
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.1
Compatible machines
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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