FRV 50 ME

Thanks to automatic suction of the waste water, the stainless steel FRV 50 Me surface cleaner makes surface cleaning more efficient in both inside and outside areas. Hot water cleaning up to 85 °C. The FRV 50 Me features a temperature-resistant 7.5 m polyurethane suction hose. Additional quality features are the non-marking steering rollers and double ceramic bearing. Machine-specific nozzle kit must be ordered separately. Max. 250 bar / 1,300 l/h / 85 °C.

Specifications

Technical data

Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Colour silver
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 17.5
Compatible machines
Accessories
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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