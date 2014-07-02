Hand nozzle

Hand tool with additional brushes for cleaning small areas such as shower cubicles, wall tiles, etc. Suitable for use with or without cover.

Hand tool with additional brushes for cleaning small areas. Hand tool can be used with or without cleaning cover. Hard brushes remove stubborn dirt. Cleaning can then take place with cover for easy dirt removal. Hand tool ideal for wall tiles, mirrors, shower cubicles, cooker hoods, cookers, etc.

Features and benefits
Cleaning bristles
  • To remove coarse dirt
Convenient size
  • Optimal for small areas, windows etc.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 165 x 200 x 60
Videos
Application areas
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Wall tiles
  • Shower cubicle/bathtub
  • Hobs
  • Exhaust hoods
  • Refrigerator (inside/outside)
  • Oven
  • Kitchens
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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