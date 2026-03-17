The two premium microfibre covers included in the set make the hand nozzle even more effective at loosening and picking up dirt and grease. Ideal for particularly heavy and stubborn dirt in bathrooms and kitchens. Even heavy soiling on the hob can be removed effortlessly.Thanks to the integrated elastic cord, fitting it onto the hand nozzle and removing it again is child's play. The cord also ensures that the cover is held securely on the hand nozzle during cleaning.