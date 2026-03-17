HEPA-14 filter for T 10/1, T 15/1, T 10/1 Bp and T 15/1 Bp

Increases the filter capacity and improves the blower air: The highly effective HEPA 14 filter offers a separation degree of 99.995% and is certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019.

Meets the high safety standards in hygienically sensitive areas: Our highly effective HEPA 14 filter certified according to test standard DIN EN 1822:2019 impresses with a separation degree of 99.995 percent and holds back even minute particles in the range of a few micrometres. Even aerosols, viruses and germs are reliably and almost completely absorbed and not released back into the ambient air.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
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(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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