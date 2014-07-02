High-end HP trigger gun

High-end spray guns with optimised flow. Small pressure losses also with water volumes up to 2500 l/h. Robustness and durability for professional use. Food-safe and saltwater-resistant materials offer the best conditions for use in the food sector and in industry. Connector for HP hoses M 22 × 1.5.

Robust and durable high end trigger gun made of food-grade and seawater-resistant materials. Ideal for professional use, e.g. food industry. With optimised flow for low pressure loss at water flow rates of up to 2500 l/h. Connector for high-pressure hoses M 22 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 300
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Colour anthracite
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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