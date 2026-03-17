High pressure articulated joint

For hard-to-reach areas: High-pressure articulated joint with infinite angle adjustment up to 120°. Simply attach directly to the spray lance of the pressure washer.

Thanks to the infinite angle adjustment of the high-pressure articulated joint – up to 120° – you can effortlessly clean hard-to-reach areas during high-pressure cleaning operations. This tool allows you to clean machines, vehicles, undercarriages, façades, roofs and many other items quickly and efficiently. It is attached, very easily and conveniently, directly on the spray lance of the pressure washer.

Specifications

Technical data

Max. working pressure (bar) 300
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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