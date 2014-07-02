High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
10 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 6/155°C/250 bar.
10 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 6/155°C/250 bar.
Specifications
Technical data
|ID ( )
|ID 6
|Temperature (°C)
|max. 155
|Max. pressure (bar)
|250
|Length (m)
|10
|Connection thread
|1 x M22 x 1.5 / 1 x AVS-hose reel connection
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|1.7