High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

10 m long high-pressure hose (DN 6) equipped with EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides. Suitable up to 250 bar and with ANTI!Twist.

10 m high-pressure hose (M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection. With patented rotating AVS trigger gun connector and manual coupling. Further data: DN 6/155°C/250 bar.

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 6
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 250
Length (m) 10
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.9
High-pressure hose, 10 m, ID 6, 250 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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