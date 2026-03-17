High-pressure hose Longlife, 1,5 m, ID 8, 400 bar, 2 x EASY!Lock

1.5 m short high-pressure hose (DN 8). Comfortable EASY!Lock manual screw fitting on both sides for robust and quick connections. Durable and designed for up to 400 bar pressure.

1.5 m high-pressure hose (DN 8, M 22 x 1.5) with kink protection and connectors at both ends. For connecting to hose reels with appropriate connector (M 22 x 1.5).

Specifications

Technical data

ID ( ) ID 8
Temperature (°C) max. 155
Max. pressure (bar) 400
Length (m) 1.5
Connection thread 2 x EASY!Lock
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.8
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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