High pressure hose pipe cleaning DN6 14M

The 20 m pipe cleaning hose is a highly flexible high pressure hose for pipe interior cleaning (threaded connection for nozzle R 1/8).

20 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

Features and benefits
Very flexible PVC high-pressure hose
  • Ultra lightweight and optimal handling.
  • Pressure resistant up to 120 bar.
Connection: 1/8"
  • Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 140
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Length (m) 20
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 1.9
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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