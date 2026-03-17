Hose assembly TR pipe cleaning DN6 14MPa

30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

30 m flexible high-pressure hose (DN 6) for cleaning pipes (threaded connection for R 1/8 nozzle).

Features and benefits
Very flexible PVC high-pressure hose
  • Ultra lightweight and optimal handling.
  • Pressure resistant up to 120 bar.
Connection: 1/8"
  • Compatible with pipe cleaning nozzles.
Specifications

Technical data

Max. pressure (bar) 140
Connection thread EASY!Lock
Length (m) 30
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.6
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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