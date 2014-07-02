Ironing board cover

Cotton ironing board cover and foam material for greater air permeability and steam penetration of the laundry. The ideal cover for first-class ironing results.

Ironing board cover made from a combination of cotton and foam. The cover stands out thanks to the higher level of air permeability and, as a result, the improved steam penetration of the ironing. The ideal cover for first-class ironing results – suitable for the AB 1000 ironing board.

Features and benefits
High-quality material
  • Irons crease-free
  • Optimal steam and air permeability
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.9
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 1200 x 380 x 5
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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