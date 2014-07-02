iSolar HP hose 14

High-quality, flexible HP hose (with rubber covering) for the iSolar TL 14. The outer layer has especially good sliding properties when extending and retracting the telescopic rod.

The high-quality and flexible high-pressure hose with rubber covering is suitable for use in combination with the iSolar TL 14. The outer layer of the hose has especially good sliding characteristics - ideal for extending and retracting the telescopic rod.

Specifications

Technical data

Length of the telescopic handle (m) 15
Inlet temperature (°C) max. 155
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 2.8
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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