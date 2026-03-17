Mini angled nozzle, 90°, XS

Mini angled nozzle for use in small spaces. Directs the jet through 90° laterally. Protrudes 63 mm laterally, length: 240 mm. The set consists of four parts: 1 x union nut 1 x extension piece, 100 mm (5.321-971.0) 1 x elbow attachment, 90° (5.321-973.0) 1 x nozzle tip (5.321-977.0) Supports as many extension pieces as needed. The elbow attachment and nozzle piece can be ordered separately.

Specifications

Technical data

Weight (kg) 0.2
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 300 x 60 x 40
Compatible machines
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Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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