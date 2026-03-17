Nozzle kit for FR, 400 l/h - 450 l/h

Machine-specific nozzle kit comprising power nozzles and screw connections. For the optimal performance of Kärcher surface cleaners (400-450 l/h).

Machine-specific nozzle kit comprising power nozzles and screw connections. For the optimal performance of Kärcher surface cleaners (400 to 450 l/h). Suitable for the following models: 2.640-679, 2.640-355 and 2.641-065.

Specifications

Technical data

Flow rate (l/h) 400 / 450
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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