Parquet nozzle

The Kärcher parquet nozzle with soft bristles for gentle cleaning of parquet and other sensitive hard floors.

The parquet nozzle with soft bristles cleans hard floors such as parquet and laminate, as well as cork, PVC, linoleum and tiles, with particular care.

Features and benefits
Suitable for Kärcher vacuum cleaners & vacuum cleaners with water filter
Soft bristle brush made of natural hair (horsehair)
  • For soft and gentle cleaning without scratching.
Flexible joint
  • Excellent manoeuvrability and easy to clean under furniture.
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 1
Standard nominal width (mm) 35
Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.3
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 301 x 175 x 54
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Sensitive surfaces
MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.
A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:00 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Fri)
(Closed on Saturday, Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India