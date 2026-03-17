Pipe cleaning dirt blaster D21/090

The forward-tilted rotating pencil jet removes the most stubborn dirt. The three backwards-tilted jets ensure the necessary forward movement, as well as convenient handling.

The innovative and powerful pipe cleaning dirt blaster (Ø 21 mm) combines the advantages of a dirt blaster with the properties of pipe cleaning nozzles. The rotating pencil jet of the rotary nozzle is tilted forwards and finishes off even the most stubborn dirt. The three jets, which are tilted back at a 30° angle, ensure the necessary forward movement and guarantee easy handling.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 21
Nozzle size ( ) 90
Screw thread R 1/8"
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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