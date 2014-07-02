Pipe cleaning nozzle

30 mm pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread. Various jet directions for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes.

Pipe cleaning nozzle with internal thread, 30 mm diameter. Nozzle has different jet directions for environmentally-friendly cleaning of blocked drains and pipes. The three nozzle jets are tilted back at a 30° angle to allow the nozzle and hose to move freely through the pipe. Pipe cleaning nozzle with R 1/8" connection for connecting to pipe cleaning hose.

Specifications

Technical data

Diameter (mm) 30
Nozzle size ( ) 70
Screw thread R 1/8"
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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