RCV 3 accessories set

The accessories set for the RCV 3 robotic vacuum cleaner comprises 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.

For perfect cleaning results like the first day: The accessories set enables the RCV 3 robotic vacuum cleaner to clean like a new device. The set contains spare parts, which are easy to change. This extends the life of the RCV 3 and ensures an optimal cleaning performance like the first day. The set includes 1 main brush, 1 wiping cloth, 2 side brushes and 2 filters.

Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (-part) 6
Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.4
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 190 x 125 x 82
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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