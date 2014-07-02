Round brush kit

Practical round brush set available in two colours.

Practical round brush set in two colours for various uses. Brushes available in different colours for different uses. Different coloured brushes can be used in bathrooms, kitchens, etc. Flexible steam brushes ideal for use around the home.

Features and benefits
2 different colours (black, red)
  • Hygienic working in various application fields (sanitary area, kitchen, fittings, etc.)
High quality material of the bristles
  • Easy removal of coarse dirt
  • No fast abrasion of bristles, long lifetime
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 26 x 26 x 40
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
  • Drains
  • Washbasin
  • Fittings
  • WC
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Bathroom
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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