SE Support Handle
The ergonomic support handle is the ideal addition for comfortable cleaning of large carpet areas with the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners.
The ergonomic support handle makes cleaning large carpet areas with the Kärcher spray extraction cleaners particularly comfortable. The spray extraction floor nozzle can thus be guided very easily and precisely at the same time. After easy attachment to the spray extraction tube, the additional handle enables comfortable two-handed operation for left- and right-handers. Suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of the SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6 series.
Features and benefits
Suitable for all Kärcher spray extraction cleaners of device series SE 4, SE 5 and SE 6
Ergonomic handle suitable for left- and right-handed peopleConvenient use due to ambidextrous operation.
Height-adjustable handleThe position of the handle can be individually adjusted to the height of the user.
Specifications
Technical data
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.1
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.1
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|121 x 66 x 127