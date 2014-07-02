Steam turbo brush

No more tedious scrubbing! The steam turbo brush stands for effortless cleaning in half the time. It makes your work noticeably easier, especially when cleaning crevices, joints and corners.

Steam turbo brush for effortless cleaning in half the time. Powerful cleaning action obviates the need for scrubbing. Brush vibrates to assist the cleaning action of steam for easy dirt removal. Kärcher steam turbo brush cleans in crevices, corners and edges in half the time

Features and benefits
Oscillating brush
  • Increases the cleaning power of the steam - 50 % faster cleaning
  • Effortless cleaning without the need for scrubbing even areas which are difficult to reach like crevices, edges etc.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour black
Weight (kg) 0.1
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.2
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 200 x 125 x 45
Application areas
  • Even stubborn dirt
  • Waste bins
  • Hard-to-reach areas (corners, crevices, gaps, etc.)
  • Washbasin
  • Fittings
  • Work surfaces in the kitchen
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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