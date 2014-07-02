Terry cloths, wide

Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: 5 wide high-quality cotton floor cloths.

Lint-free, absorbent and hard-wearing: 5 extra wide high-quality cotton floor cloths. The cloths are perfect for use in combination with the large floor nozzle for Kärcher steam cleaners. The robust steamer cloths are easy to attach to the floor nozzle, letting you work away. For the effective floor cleaning of all tiled, natural-stone, linoleum and PVC floors.

Features and benefits
Floor cleaning cloth made from high-quality cotton
  • Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth
  • Dirt is removed effortlessly and absorbed in the cloth
  • Can be machine-washed at 60 °C.
Specifications

Technical data

Colour White
Weight (kg) 0.4
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 6.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 480 x 270 x 5
Videos
Compatible machines
Application areas
  • Hard floors
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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