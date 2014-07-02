Triple nozzle, 045

Fast and easy jet changeover by rotating the nozzle. Choice of high-pressure point stream, high-pressure flat stream (25°), manual changeover to low-pressure flat stream (40°). For machines with injectors, the low-pressure flat stream is used for cleaning agent removal and application. M18 x 1.5 connection.

Practical triple nozzle with different jets designed for quick and easy changeover by turning the nozzle. The following jets are available: High-pressure pencil jet, high-pressure fan jet (25°) and low-pressure fan jet (40°, manual adjustment necessary). For high-pressure cleaners with injectors; low-pressure fan jet for detergent removal and application. Connector: M18 x 1.5.

Specifications

Technical data

Nozzle size ( ) 45
Connection thread M22 x 1.5
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.5
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

SOCIAL MEDIA
  • SSL Secured
CO₂-NEUTRAL WEBSITE
© 2026 Kärcher India