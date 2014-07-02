Turbo upholstery nozzle
Practical nozzle with rotating air-driven brush. Cleans upholstered furniture and textile surfaces with particular thoroughness. Ideal for removing pet hair. Working width: 160 mm
Practical, hand-guided nozzle with a working width of 160 mm. The nozzle has a rotating air-driven brush which can remove stubborn dirt from the surface. It cleans cushions, chairs, sofas, pillows, beds, etc., and removes pet hair and crumbs in an instant - in the car too.
Features and benefits
Air-driven rotating brushes
- For removing stubborn dirt, e.g. animal hair, from fabrics.
- Efficiently picks up animal hair.
- Effectively picks up dirt also from high-pile carpets.
Specifications
Technical data
|Quantity (Piece(s))
|1
|Standard nominal width (mm)
|35
|Colour
|black
|Weight (kg)
|0.3
|Weight incl. packaging (kg)
|0.4
|Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm)
|200 x 165 x 67
Application areas
- Upholstery
- Vehicle interior
- Car seats