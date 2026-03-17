Universal water fine filter, 25 μm

Water fine filter, mesh size 25 μm, max. temperature 50 °C. Protects the machine from small dirt particles in the water. Water volume up to 1200 l/h. 3/4" connection, with 1" adapter.

The water fine filter has a mesh size of 25 μm and is suitable for maximum temperatures of up to 50 °C. Protects the machine from small dirt particles in the water. For installation on the machine inlet. Water volume up to 1200 l/h. 3/4" connection, with 1" adapter.

Specifications

Technical data

Water connection (inch) 3/4″ / 1″
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 3.5
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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