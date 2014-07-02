Water fine filter, with adapter

Fine-mesh water filter, 125 μm, max. temperature 50°C. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Water flow rate up to 1200 l/h. Connection 3/4", with adapter, 1".

Fine-mesh water filter 125 μm, suitable for temperatures up to max. 50°C. Protects the high-pressure cleaner from dirt particles contained in the water. Connects to high-pressure cleaner. Water flow rate up to 1200 l/h. Connection 3/4", with adapter, 1".

Specifications

Technical data

Water connection (inch) 3/4″ / 1″
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.3
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

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CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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