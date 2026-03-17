Wiping cloth set RCV 2, RVC 3 (2 pc.)

For optimal cleaning results: high-quality microfibre cloth set for wet mopping hard surfaces with the RVC 3 and RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaners.

The set contains two wiping cloths for the RVC 3 and RCV 2 robotic vacuum cleaners. If the device is operated in mopping mode, the high-quality microfibre cloths ensure optimal cleaning results on all hard surfaces such as tiles, laminate, wooden floors, PVC or linoleum. Light, dried-on dirt is reliably removed and dust is not only vacuumed but bound effectively. Thanks to the reliable hook-and-loop fastener, the cloths can be changed quickly and easily.

Features and benefits
Wiping cloth with velcro fastening
Specifications

Technical data

Quantity (Piece(s)) 2
Colour White
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 275 x 113 x 3
Compatible machines
Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

Created with AI (artificial intelligence)

MORE INFORMATION
CONTACT

Kärcher Cleaning System Pvt. Ltd.

CIN: U29142DL2011PTC214243

Registered Office:

Level 4, B-Wing, Statesmen House Building Barakhamba Road, Connaught Place, New Delhi - 110001, India

Corporate Office:

A-42/4, Sector-62, Noida - 201 309,
Uttar Pradesh

For Sales Query: info.in@kaercher.com
For Service Query: service.in@kaercher.com

Toll Free Customer Care No. 1800 1234 180
Working Hours: 09:30 hrs – 18:00 hrs (Mon-Sat)
(Closed on Sunday & Public Holidays)

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