The 10 m high-pressure hose extension ensures greater flexibility and extends the pressure washer operating radius. Simply connect between the trigger gun with clip connector and pressure hose and make cleaning much easier. The robust DN 8 quality hose is reinforced with textile braiding with hose kink protection and a sturdy brass coupling for durability. The hose extension can withstand pressure of up to 180 bar and is suitable for temperatures up to 60°C. The extension hose is also suitable for use with detergents. Suitable for all Kärcher K 2 to K 7 pressure washers – also for devices with high-pressure hose reel.