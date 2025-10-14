Window Cleaner RM 503, 20ml

Window cleaner, packaged in practical measured doses, for streak-free cleaning of all smooth waterproof surfaces, such as glass, windows, mirrors, shower cabins, etc. Improves rainwater runoff and keeps surfaces longer clean.

Specifications

Technical data

Packaging size (ml) 4 x 20
Packaging unit (Piece(s)) 20
Weight incl. packaging (kg) 0.1
Dimensions (L × W × H) (mm) 225 x 115 x 25
Product
  • Streak-free cleaning
  • Pleasant, fresh aroma
  • Good wetting properties
  • Can also be used manually
  • Removes stubborn stains such as grease films, insects, finger marks and emissions
  • Dissolves limescale stains on shower cabins, mirrors and glass surfaces
  • Tailored to Kärcher devices with guaranteed material compatibility
  • The body of the bottle is made from 100% recycled plastic
  • Made in Germany
Application areas
  • Windows and glass surfaces
  • Lattice windows
  • Mirrors
  • Glass tables
  • Glass shower cabins
